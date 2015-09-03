* SEC also rules in-house trials are constitutional
* Lucia had been barred from working in industry
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 A divided U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday upheld civil fraud charges
against a former nationally syndicated radio show host who
promoted a so-called "Buckets of Money" investment strategy.
In a 3-2 decision, the SEC ruled that Raymond Lucia and his
companies were liable for making fraudulent, misleading
statements to prospective investors.
The SEC barred Lucia from working in the industry and also
ordered Lucia and his company to collectively pay $300,000.
The agency also rejected arguments by Lucia that an in-house
trial by the SEC is unconstitutional - a stance that has gained
traction over the past year with numerous defendants who have
sought to challenge the legal venue.
An attorney for Lucia did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
An SEC administrative law judge, Cameron Elliot, in 2013
found that Lucia misled investors about his investment strategy,
using slide shows that misrepresented historical inflation
data, the impact of adviser fees and rates of return on real
estate investment trusts (REITs).
The "buckets of money" strategy that he touted called for
retirees to spend money from "buckets" of safer assets such as
Treasuries before tapping riskier investments, to give those
assets more time to grow.
Lucia appealed that decision, and in late July, the
five-member commission heard oral arguments in the case.
The SEC's decision on Thursday was split along party lines,
with both Republicans dissenting. A copy of the dissenting
opinion was not immediately available.
The SEC's ruling on the question of whether an
administrative proceeding is constitutional is likely to gain
attention.
Critics argue that the in-house hearings are a violation of
the separation of powers in the Constitution because
administrative law judges are "inferior officers" and yet they
cannot be directly removed by the president. So-called inferior
officers are appointed by the president or other administration
officials without the approval of the U.S. Senate.
The SEC's commissioners disagreed, however, saying that
administrative law judges are merely "employees" because their
decisions are not final and are still subject to SEC review.
As such, they "are not inferior officers under the
Appointments Clause," the SEC wrote.
