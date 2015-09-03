* SEC also rules in-house trials are constitutional

* Lucia had been barred from working in industry

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday upheld civil fraud charges against a former nationally syndicated radio show host who promoted a so-called "Buckets of Money" investment strategy.

In a 3-2 decision, the SEC ruled that Raymond Lucia and his companies were liable for making fraudulent, misleading statements to prospective investors.

The SEC barred Lucia from working in the industry and also ordered Lucia and his company to collectively pay $300,000.

The agency also rejected arguments by Lucia that an in-house trial by the SEC is unconstitutional - a stance that has gained traction over the past year with numerous defendants who have sought to challenge the legal venue.

An attorney for Lucia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An SEC administrative law judge, Cameron Elliot, in 2013 found that Lucia misled investors about his investment strategy, using slide shows that misrepresented historical inflation data, the impact of adviser fees and rates of return on real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The "buckets of money" strategy that he touted called for retirees to spend money from "buckets" of safer assets such as Treasuries before tapping riskier investments, to give those assets more time to grow.

Lucia appealed that decision, and in late July, the five-member commission heard oral arguments in the case.

The SEC's decision on Thursday was split along party lines, with both Republicans dissenting. A copy of the dissenting opinion was not immediately available.

The SEC's ruling on the question of whether an administrative proceeding is constitutional is likely to gain attention.

Critics argue that the in-house hearings are a violation of the separation of powers in the Constitution because administrative law judges are "inferior officers" and yet they cannot be directly removed by the president. So-called inferior officers are appointed by the president or other administration officials without the approval of the U.S. Senate.

The SEC's commissioners disagreed, however, saying that administrative law judges are merely "employees" because their decisions are not final and are still subject to SEC review.

As such, they "are not inferior officers under the Appointments Clause," the SEC wrote.

A copy of the decision can be found here

