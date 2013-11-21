WASHINGTON Nov 21 Credit-rating agencies that
also offer consulting and risk-management services are taking
proper steps to mitigate potential conflicts of interest and
should not face additional regulations, the Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
The SEC posted a study online saying firms such as Moody's
, McGraw Hill's Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings
adequately manage potential conflicts through their
existing policies and procedures.
"At this time, the staff does not believe that it is
warranted to recommend to the Commission changes to the rules"
concerning credit-raters that also offer non-rating services,
the study concluded.
"The staff will continue to consider and monitor the
potential conflicts of interest posed by the provision of
ancillary services," it added.
The SEC's study on credit-rating agencies' independence was
one of many required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law.
Its findings mark a bit of a victory for the credit-rating
sector, which has faced an onslaught of criticism for giving
overly rosy ratings to subprime mortgage securities leading up
to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Many critics have said that built-in conflicts of interest
by the credit-rating agency business model were to blame,
because companies pay for credit ratings.
The SEC study, however, looked at potential conflicts that
could arise at firms that offer non-rating services, like
consulting.
The SEC in the past has raised concerns about possible
conflicts, such as whether a rating decision could be influenced
by a company's decision to buy other non-rating services.