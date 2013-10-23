(Corrects 5th paragraph to show that small businesses could
WASHINGTON Oct 23 Entrepreneurs and start-up
companies looking for backing will be able to solicit small
investments over the Internet from the general public under a
new proposal to be released by U.S. regulators on Wednesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's "crowdfunding" plan
is a requirement in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS)
Act, a 2012 law enacted with wide bipartisan support that
relaxes federal regulations to help spur small business growth.
Equity crowdfunding lets small companies raise money by
pooling together tiny investments from people around the country
in exchange for a potential financial return.
If adopted by the five-member SEC, the rule would be a major
shift in how small U.S. companies can raise money in the private
securities market.
Private companies are now only allowed to solicit investors
deemed to be "accredited," meaning they have a net worth of $1
million, excluding the value of their home, or an individual
annual income over $200,000. The crowdfunding rule would let
small businesses raise up to $1 million a year by tapping
unaccredited investors.
Companies could sell stakes to mom-and-pop investors without
registering the securities with the SEC, a move designed to make
it cheaper and less cumbersome for struggling startups trying to
get their businesses off the ground. They would still be
required to raise the money through regulated broker-dealers
such as CircleUp or through crowdfunding portals.
How many entities might register as crowdfunding portals is
still unknown, as many are holding off making any decisions
until they see how the SEC's rules shape up.
Companies using crowdfunding would also have to make some
disclosures about their businesses, and how much they could
raise from an unaccredited investor would be limited based on
certain income thresholds.
The prospect of opening up capital raising to a wider swath
of investors has excited many startups.
But the SEC has struggled with how to craft a workable rule
that strikes a balance between helping to knock down barriers
for startups, while also protecting investors from fraud.
Prior to Congress passing the law, a raft of measures were
added to the bill that investors advocates say will help protect
consumers.
One provision requires companies raising more than $500,000
through crowdfunding to provide audited financial statements.
The measure is designed to give investors more information about
the deal. But critics say it is simply too expensive, noting
many startups do not have the money to hire lawyers or
accountants to help them.
Another area that advocates of crowdfunding will be watching
carefully is how the SEC ensures investors do not exceed the
limits on how much they can contribute. The law says investors
with a net worth or income of less than $100,000 can only
contribute $2,000, or 5 percent, of their income. Those with a
net worth or income over $100,000 can contribute more.
Many experts have argued that companies and crowdfunding
portals should not have to verify income and net worth, saying
it would be too cost-prohibitive. Industry experts are expecting
the SEC to consider easing this burden by allowing them to
simply rely on the information that investors provide.
