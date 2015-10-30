NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. securities regulators
approved new crowdfunding rules on Friday, allowing start-up
companies to raise money from mom-and-pop investors over the
internet.
Private companies were previously allowed to solicit only
accredited investors - those with a net worth of at least $1
million, excluding the value of their homes, or annual income of
more than $200,000.
The Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3 to 1 to
approve the measure -- the last piece of the Jumpstart Our
Business Startups (JOBS) Act, a 2012 law enacted with wide
bipartisan support that relaxes federal regulations to help spur
small business growth.
(Reporting by Michael Erman)