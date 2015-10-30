(Adds details about the new crowdfunding provisions)
By Michael Erman
NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. securities regulators
approved new crowdfunding rules on Friday, allowing start-up
companies to raise money from mom-and-pop investors over the
internet.
Private companies were previously allowed to solicit only
accredited investors - those with a net worth of at least $1
million, excluding the value of their homes, or annual income of
more than $200,000.
The Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3 to 1 to
approve the measure, the last piece of the Jumpstart Our
Business Startups (JOBS) Act, a 2012 law enacted with wide
bipartisan support that relaxes federal regulations to help spur
small business growth.
Crowdfunding was delayed at the SEC by leadership changes
and difficulties in crafting workable rules. Since the
crowdfunding rules were originally proposed in October 2013, the
SEC has tightened limitations on how much investors can invest
in these start-up companies.
Investors with annual income or net worth of less than
$100,000 would be limited to contribute only $2,000 or 5 percent
of their net worth or income, whichever is greater.
Those with a higher net worth or income would be able to
invest 10 percent of the lesser of their annual income or net
worth in these transactions, with a cap of $100,000 over a
12-month period.
The SEC also made changes to the audit provisions of the
crowdfunding rule, allowing some companies raising money through
crowdfunding for the first time to provide reviewed rather than
audited financial statements.
Still, Commissioner Michael Piwowar, who voted against the
measure, argued that the new regulations would be too onerous
for many small businesses.
"I fear that many traps for the unwary are hidden in the
regulations, creating potential nightmares for small business
owners that fail to place regulatory compliance at the top of
their business plans. Such burdens will spook many small
businesses from pursuing crowdfunding as a viable
path to raising capital," he said.
The commission said that its staff would continue to study
whether crowdfunding investor protections are robust enough as
well as the impact of the new regulations on capital formation.
The staff will issue a report within three years of the rules
becoming effective.
The SEC also passed amendments to two rules that govern
intrastate and regional securities offerings.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; editing by Grant McCool)