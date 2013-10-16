DALLAS Oct 15 Jury deliberations begin on
Wednesday to decide whether Dallas Mavericks basketball team
owner Mark Cuban engaged in insider trading when he sold his
stake in an Internet search firm in June, 2004.
Cuban, 55, estimated by Forbes magazine to have a net worth
of $2.5 billion, is accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission of trading on non-public information when he sold his
600,000 shares - worth $7.9 million - and avoided a $750,000
loss in Internet search company Mamma.com Inc.
Cuban, who rose to prominence before the dot-com crash by
selling his company, Broadcast.com, in 1999 to Yahoo Inc
for $5.7 billion, has said he did nothing wrong when he
sold his 6.3 percent stake in Mamma.com.
Prosecutors argued on Tuesday that Cuban sold his stake soon
after learning from Mamma.com Chief Executive Guy Faure that the
Montreal-based company was planning a private placement that
would dilute his holdings in the company.
Mamma.com shares dropped 9.3 percent on the morning after
the offering was announced. By that time, Cuban had already sold
his shares.
The SEC is seeking to recoup Cuban's gains and impose fines
if the jury rules against Cuban in the civil trial in federal
court in Dallas.
"Mr. Cuban knew about information that other investors
didn't and he sold before losing a dime," SEC lawyer Jan Folena
said in her closing statement.
In addition to his ownership of a professional basketball
team, flamboyant billionaire Cuban is one of the stars of the
popular television show "Shark Tank" which features financiers
including Cuban analyzing and deciding whether to invest in new
products presented by entrepreneurs.
Cuban testified during the two-week trial that there were
many reasons for selling his shares, including the private
placement and Mamma.com's possible association with the late
Irving Kott, who Cuban suspected of being a stock swindler.
Cuban's defense lawyers said in closing arguments that
investors had been approached to participate in the private
placement well before Cuban learned of the deal. This shopping
of the deal to potential investors meant that it was already
public and there could be no insider trading on the information.
Defense lawyer Thomas Melsheimer likened the situation to
students supposedly cheating on a test.
"This is not the case of Mr. Cuban getting the answers
before the test. It's like the teacher passing out the answers
long before the test," Melsheimer said.
The SEC brought the civil lawsuit against Cuban in November
2008. A judge dismissed the suit in 2009 but an appeals court
revived the case the following year. The jury consists of nine
members.
The case is SEC v. Cuban, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Texas, No. 08-02050.