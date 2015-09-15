By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 15
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Dallas Mavericks owner Mark
Cuban took a swipe at the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday after he filed a court brief which
criticizes the agency's in-house trials as being
unconstitutional.
The amicus brief, filed in U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Eleventh Circuit, backs the legal arguments of Charles Hill, a
real estate developer who was accused by the SEC of
insider-trading and is fighting to have his case moved from the
agency's in-house court to a federal court.
Cuban has been a vocal critic of the SEC, after a federal
jury cleared him of insider-trading charges in 2013 following a
years-long battle.
The flamboyant billionaire has become one of the most
high-profile voices to wade into a brewing legal debate over the
fundamental fairness of the SEC's in-house trials - a venue that
many say wrongfully deprives defendants of the protections they
would get in a federal court.
"As a businessman who has faced down a misguided SEC
enforcement litigation, Mr. Cuban offers a front-row perspective
on the practical importance of the legal and constitutional
issues at stake in this litigation," says the brief, which was
written by Cuban's attorneys at Brown Rudnick LLP.
Many defendants over the past year have tried and failed to
convince federal judges to move their trials to courts.
They have argued that the way the SEC's administrative law
judges are appointed violates the U.S. Constitution because they
operate as "inferior officers," but cannot be directly removed
by the president.
So-called inferior officers are appointed by the president
or other administration officials without the approval of the
U.S. Senate.
But in June, Hill convinced a federal judge in Georgia to
stay his in-house trial until she could review the case further.
In her order, she said Hill had a "likelihood" to succeed on the
merits of his case. [ID: nL1N0YU225] [ID: nL1N10G2II]
The SEC has since appealed the stay of the trial before the
11th Circuit.
Cuban, in his brief, argues that he benefited from
protections that Hill would lose in an in-house trial, such as
the ability to conduct discovery.
Had Cuban been in Hill's position and faced a trial before
an SEC administrative law judge, the brief adds, then "Mr. Cuban
likely would have been found liable ... on an untested legal
theory and based on incomplete and misleading facts."
"The SEC's growing practice of bringing these cases
administratively increases risk to investors," his lawyer wrote.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Alan Crosby)