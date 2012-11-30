By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 30 A leading Senate Republican
is seeking a hearing to explore the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's failure to encrypt some computers containing highly
sensitive stock exchange data.
Staff for Senator Richard Shelby this week told Senate
Banking Chairman Tim Johnson's staff that they believe a hearing
is in order, after they were briefed by SEC officials about the
security lapse, a senior Senate Republican aide told Reuters.
The security lapses were detailed in a non-public Aug. 30
report by Interim Inspector General Jon Rymer that has been
reviewed by Reuters.
Only the chairman of a congressional panel has the authority
to call a hearing. A Democratic aide for the Senate Banking
Committee said, "The Committee has begun its bipartisan due
diligence, including a briefing with the SEC and the Interim
Inspector General, and will continue to examine the situation."
The August report found that a group of people in the SEC's
Trading and Markets Division did not encrypt computers, iPads
and other devices containing confidential data from the
exchanges and clearing agencies they were overseeing.
Those employees were responsible for reviewing the cyber
security policies and practices at the exchanges, and urged
exchanges to tighten up their cyber protections at the same time
they were using unprotected computers themselves.
They also brought the devices to a Black Hat convention,
where cyber experts convene to discuss hacking and other trends.
An outside firm hired by the SEC found no evidence that any
of the data was compromised. The SEC has said that two of the
employees involved have left the agency, and the SEC has
tightened up its policies since the incident.
On Thursday, the SEC announced that Todd Scharf, the
agency's chief information security officer, would take on an
expanded role of helping to coordinate on security issues with
regulated entities such as exchanges. The SEC did not mention
the security lapse in its statement.
But exchanges and clearing agencies are not comforted,
partly because the inspector general's report says only "several
select laptops" of 28 were tested for potential breaches.
They are pushing the SEC for more details about what kind
of data was on the computers, how extensive the testing was, and
whether they might need to make changes to their systems.
The New York Stock Exchange has gone so far as to
hire former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff to help
look into the matter.
Options Clearing Corp is working with the SEC to strengthen
procedures for the future, said OCC Chief Security Officer Dan
DeWaal in an e-mailed statement. "With respect to data that may
have been exposed, the SEC is working with the (self-regulatory
organizations) impacted."
Exchanges are hoping for details of an analysis conducted by
Stroz Friedberg, the firm hired by the SEC to do the testing.
Exchanges are particularly annoyed that the SEC waited until
October of this year to inform them of the incident, even though
the inspector general's office had been investigating the matter
since early 2011.
Earlier this week, staffers from the Senate Banking and
Homeland Security and Government Affairs committees were briefed
by SEC officials about the inspector general's report. Staff for
Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa are also expected to
meet with SEC officials.
Representative Randy Neugebauer, the Republican chairman of
the House Financial Services oversight subcommittee, said in a
statement on Friday that he was disappointed by the security
problems at the SEC.
"It appears no information was compromised, which is
fortunate," said Neugebauer of Texas. "But leaving sensitive
market information unprotected shows a frightening lapse of
judgment by the SEC."
There are only a few weeks left in the current session of
Congress, which is focused on trying to reach agreement to avoid
automatic spending cuts and tax increases set to go into effect
early next year unless it acts. In addition, SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro has announced she will step down from her post in two
weeks.