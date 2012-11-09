* SEC watchdog finds problems in Trading and Markets office
* Staffers left computers with exchange data unencrypted
* Two of the staffers no longer work at the SEC
* SEC office spent over $1 mln on devices, many not needed
* Staffers took them home; used them for music, movies
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 Several U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission staffers responsible for monitoring the
markets and exchanges broadly misused computer equipment to
download music and failed to properly safeguard sensitive
information, a report has found.
In a 43-page investigative report that probed the misuse of
government resources, SEC Interim Inspector General Jon Rymer
discovered that an office within the SEC's Trading and Markets
division spent over $1 million on unnecessary technology.
The report also found that the staffers failed to protect
their computers and devices from hackers, even as they were
urging exchanges and clearing agencies to do just that.
Although no breaches occurred, the staffers left sensitive
stock exchange data exposed to potential cyber attacks because
they failed to encrypt the devices or even install basic virus
protection programs.
Reuters first reported on the unencrypted computers on
Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
On Friday, however, Reuters reviewed a copy of the full
report, which details an even broader array of problems, from
misleading the SEC about the office's need to buy Apple Inc
products, to cases in which staffers took iPads and
laptops home and used them primarily for pursuits such as
personal banking, surfing the Web and downloading music and
movies.
The report says the staff may have brought the unprotected
laptops to a Black Hat convention where hacking experts discuss
the latest trends. They also used them to tap into public
wireless networks and brought the devices along with them during
exchange inspections.
In at least one case, a staffer admitted to using his
personal e-mail to send his work e-mail sensitive data about the
Depository Trust & Clearing Corp, the U.S. equities market's
clearing agency. When asked about this, he called it "a mistake"
and "bad judgment" on his part.
"While they were using unencrypted laptops themselves, they
were recommending to the (exchanges and clearing agencies) that
they encrypt their laptops," Rymer wrote in his report, which is
dated Aug. 30.
"The inspector general found that four staff members had
used unencrypted laptop computers in violation of SEC policy,"
SEC spokesman John Nester said.
"Although we found no evidence that data was compromised,
the problem was fixed and the two staffers responsible for
maintaining and configuring the equipment are no longer with the
agency."
Rymer's report comes as the SEC is encouraging companies to
get more serious about cyber attacks. Last year, the agency
issued guidance that public companies should follow in
determining when to report breaches to investors.
The office that was the subject of Rymer's investigation is
responsible for ensuring exchanges are following a series of
voluntary guidelines known as "Automation Review Policies," or
ARPs.
These policies call for exchanges to establish programs
concerning computer audits, security and capacity. They are, in
essence, a road map of the capital markets' infrastructure.
Rymer found that the office did not have any planning or
oversight into its purchases of computer equipment. From 2006
through 2010, the office got permission to spend $1.8 million on
technology devices.
The report also found that some people who worked in the
office had little or no experience with exchange technical
matters.