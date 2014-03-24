By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 24
WASHINGTON, March 24 Cyber security experts from
the White House, Treasury Department and Department of Homeland
Security will be among panelists appearing on Wednesday at a
roundtable on the challenges hackers pose to public companies
and financial markets.
Hosted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the
roundtable comes after several large companies, including Target
Corp and Neiman Marcus, suffered major data breaches
that have sparked concerns about customer losses, data security
and how such breaches should be disclosed to the public.
U.S. lawmakers have been considering legislation that would
lay out how customers should be notified about data theft but
have not made much progress in a busy election year.
The SEC has also faced some pressure from lawmakers to
revise its disclosure rules to address cyber threats.
The agency already in 2011 issued informal staff guidance on
the subject to help guide public company disclosure of cyber
attacks, but some critics say more should be done.
In addition, the SEC has also been focusing on cyber
security issues in connection with firms it inspects, such as
investment advisers who must safeguard highly sensitive data
about its customers' trading accounts.
In January, SEC officials said they were planning to more
closely scrutinize whether asset managers they regulate have
policies to prevent and detect cyber attacks. [ID: nL2N0L416A]
Wednesday's event will be divided into four panels.
The first panel will discuss the cyber security landscape in
general, and feature the government officials as well as
executives from Microsoft and Deloitte, among
others.
The second panel will discuss public company disclosure
matters. The third and fourth panels will focus on cyber issues
facing exchanges, broker dealers, investment advisers and
transfer agents.
Participants on some of the other panels include officials
from Nasdaq OMX, CME Group, Bank of America
, and Wells Fargo.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tom Brown)