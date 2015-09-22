BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank to consider issue of NCDs
* Says to consider proposal to issue unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to Tuesday from Wednesday in paragraph 1)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A St. Louis-based investment advisory firm will pay $75,000 to settle civil charges alleging it failed "entirely" to protect its clients from a July 2013 cyber attack that was later traced to China, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said R.T. Jones Capital Equities Management did not even encrypt its customers' data or install a firewall on its servers, and the hack compromised the personal details of about 100,000 people.
To date, no customer has reported suffering any financial harm as a result of the attack, the SEC added. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Says to consider proposal to issue unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Indian public sector lender Canara Bank reported a profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, on the back of lower provisions for bad loans.