Feb 3 U.S. brokerage firms and financial
advisers are a routine target of cyber criminals and some have
lost money as a result of fraudulent emails requesting transfers
of client funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said in a report.
At least 88 percent of broker-dealers and 74 percent of
advisers have been the target of cyberattacks, the SEC said on
Tuesday, citing findings from a cybersecurity examination
program it conducted last year. (1.usa.gov/1AoGhhL)
Most of the attacks were through fraudulent emails, some of
which led to brokers losing more than $5,000, the report said.
In one case, an adviser reported a loss of more than $75,000.
SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democrat, said in a
statement the examination showed that "cybersecurity is a
persistent and growing threat, and that firms must take their
cybersecurity duties seriously."
Cybersecurity is a growing concern for business, as
highlighted by recent hacking incidents at Home Depot Inc
, Sony Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The SEC's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations
inspected 57 broker-dealers and 49 investment advisers for its
"Cybersecurity Examination Initiative."
The report said a quarter of the incidents that led to
losses resulted from employees not following their company's
identity authentication procedures.
The examination found that the vast majority of brokerages
conduct periodic risk assessments on a firm-wide basis to
identify cybersecurity threats and have adopted written
information security policies.
Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), issued a separate report
on Tuesday that also identified hacking as a major threat facing
brokerages. (bit.ly/1BSkr1A)
