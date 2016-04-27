WASHINGTON, April 27 The Securities and Exchange
Commission on Wednesday proposed a blueprint for a single
database of equity and options trades in U.S. markets, nearly
four years after the regulators first approved creating a
centralized system known as a "consolidated audit trail."
"Simply put, the benefits that technology has created for
trading in our markets must also be fully realized in the
commission's regulation and oversight of those markets," said
SEC Chair Mary Jo White in comments before the three commission
members voted unanimously to release the proposal.
The regulators in July 2012 approved a rule calling for
self-regulatory organizations such as the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority and the New York Stock Exchange to jointly
establish the audit trail and laying out generally how the
database would track information.
