By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. securities
regulator on Wednesday unveiled a plan for a database tracking
equity and options trades, as it works to get on top of
increasingly sophisticated technology that has contributed to
the "flash crash" and other major disruptions.
"Simply put, the benefits that technology has created for
trading in our markets must also be fully realized in the
commission's regulation and oversight of those markets," said
Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White before
the three commission members voted unanimously to release the
proposal.
It has been nearly four years since the SEC approved
creating a database known as a "consolidated audit trail," and
made the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a
self-regulatory organization, and national securities exchanges
responsible for its design.
It has also been six years since a "flash crash" linked to
automated trading temporarily wiped out around $1 trillion in
value from U.S. stock markets within minutes.
White said the database will help "analyze and reconstruct
market events like the 'flash crash'" as well as "more
efficiently identify and investigate potential misconduct."
Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a Democrat who has pushed
for the database, said the months regulators took figuring out
what happened in the crash "exposed fundamental weaknesses in
our current regulatory system."
He added the proposal is a "very overdue development."
Even with Wednesday's step, the database will not become
operational for some time. The proposal has a 60-day comment
period, after which the SEC can take 180 days to finalize it.
Then the self-regulatory organizations will select a database
builder and begin collecting information.
"Developing and maintaining the CAT is going to be an
incredibly costly endeavor," said Commissioner Michael Piwowar,
a Republican, urging data-heavy analysis of the plan.
Piwowar asked if "the estimated timelines are reasonable,"
and whether there are enough safeguards for personal
information.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association,
Wall Street's trade group, said the implementation schedule is
not realistic.
Commissioner Kara Stein, meanwhile, took issue with a
provision allowing broker-dealers to synchronize their clocks
within 50 milliseconds of time set by the federal National
Institute of Standards and Technology, saying the potential
timing gap was too large.
"At the speed at which today's trading is done, this is like
requiring police officers to travel by foot while the rest of
the world travels by supersonic jet," she said.
