By Lisa Lambert

WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday unveiled a plan for a database tracking equity and options trades, as it works to get on top of increasingly sophisticated technology that has contributed to the "flash crash" and other major disruptions.

"Simply put, the benefits that technology has created for trading in our markets must also be fully realized in the commission's regulation and oversight of those markets," said Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White before the three commission members voted unanimously to release the proposal.

It has been nearly four years since the SEC approved creating a database known as a "consolidated audit trail," and made the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a self-regulatory organization, and national securities exchanges responsible for its design.

It has also been six years since a "flash crash" linked to automated trading temporarily wiped out around $1 trillion in value from U.S. stock markets within minutes.

White said the database will help "analyze and reconstruct market events like the 'flash crash'" as well as "more efficiently identify and investigate potential misconduct."

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a Democrat who has pushed for the database, said the months regulators took figuring out what happened in the crash "exposed fundamental weaknesses in our current regulatory system."

He added the proposal is a "very overdue development."

Even with Wednesday's step, the database will not become operational for some time. The proposal has a 60-day comment period, after which the SEC can take 180 days to finalize it. Then the self-regulatory organizations will select a database builder and begin collecting information.

"Developing and maintaining the CAT is going to be an incredibly costly endeavor," said Commissioner Michael Piwowar, a Republican, urging data-heavy analysis of the plan.

Piwowar asked if "the estimated timelines are reasonable," and whether there are enough safeguards for personal information.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, Wall Street's trade group, said the implementation schedule is not realistic.

Commissioner Kara Stein, meanwhile, took issue with a provision allowing broker-dealers to synchronize their clocks within 50 milliseconds of time set by the federal National Institute of Standards and Technology, saying the potential timing gap was too large.

"At the speed at which today's trading is done, this is like requiring police officers to travel by foot while the rest of the world travels by supersonic jet," she said. (Editing by David Gregorio and Alistair Bell)