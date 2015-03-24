By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 24
WASHINGTON, March 24 Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Jo White told lawmakers on Tuesday the
agency would not try anew to craft rules to make it easier for
shareholders to nominate corporate directors but that she was
closely watching activists' attempts to do just that.
At a congressional hearing, several U.S. House of
Representatives Democrats asked White to resurrect SEC efforts
to adopt "proxy access" rules, but White said she had "no
intention" of doing so after a U.S. appeals court tossed out
several years ago.
However, she said the SEC is closely tracking the flurry of
activity this proxy season, in which activists have had success
convincing some companies to change their bylaws to permit proxy
access, or to permit shareholder resolutions on the topic to
appear on corporate ballots.
Companies such as General Electric and Bank of
America have changed their bylaws voluntarily to permit
proxy access, while others like Citigroup have let proxy
access proposals appear for consideration on corporate ballots.
The decision by companies to embrace proxy access rule
change matches the policies of some big asset managers including
TIAA-CREF, which recently asked 100 companies to make the change
.
Momentum for the issue kicked into high gear last fall, when
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer filed 75 shareholder
proposals on proxy access for companies whose stock is owned by
New York City's pension funds.
Former SEC Chair Mary Schapiro several years ago made proxy
access reforms one of her top priorities, and adopted a rule
that would have applied more broadly for shareholders at all
public companies.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable,
however, convinced a U.S. appeals court to toss the rule on the
grounds the SEC had failed to conduct a proper economic analysis
of the rule's impacts.
As a result of that ruling, shareholders can only obtain
bylaw changes on proxy access in a piecemeal fashion by filing
resolutions on a company-by-company basis to request changes.
The most vocal questioner on the House of Representatives
financial services panel Tuesday was Massachusetts Democrat
Michael Capuano, who accused the SEC of standing idly by and not
taking more steps to help shareholders.
"Why doesn't the SEC stand with the shareholders?" he asked.
"You should be pushing harder," he added.
"I think that the shareholder proposal process is working
very effectively," White responded. "We are very closely
monitoring that to see where it goes by way of private
ordering."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrea Ricci)