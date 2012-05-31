WASHINGTON May 31 Thomas Sporkin and Robert Kaplan, two of the Securities and Exchange Commission's senior officials who played an integral role following the major structural overhaul of the enforcement division, are departing for private practice, people familiar with the matter said.

Sporkin, the head of the SEC's Office of Market Intelligence, will be heading to BuckleySandler LLP, a financial services law firm founded by former Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom attorney Andrew Sandler.

Kaplan, the co-head of the enforcement division's asset management unit, is taking a job with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.