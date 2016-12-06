By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 6 The top official at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission tasked with reviewing
corporate financial filings is leaving the agency, the SEC said
on Tuesday, its latest resignation since the presidential
election in November.
The SEC said Keith Higgins, head of the Division of
Corporation Finance, plans to leave the agency in early January.
Turnover of high-ranking agency officials after a
Presidential election is common. The SEC chairman, who is
presidentially appointed, is responsible for hiring division
directors.
President-elect Donald Trump has yet to announce who he
plans to nominate for SEC Chair. Around Washington, some have
wondered whether former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins, who is
helping oversee the transition for financial regulation, could
be tapped.
Other names that have floated around include securities
attorney Ralph Ferrara and former SEC Commissioner Dan
Gallagher. On Tuesday, NBC also reported that former U.S.
Attorney Debra Wong Yang could be a contender.
Atkins has also been mentioned as a possible nominee for
vice chairman of the Federal Reserve.
Higgins, who has worked at the SEC since June 2013, was
responsible for overseeing the adoption of many rules required
by the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, a law
that loosened securities rules to help small companies raise
capital.
He was also tasked with overseeing the "disclosure
effectiveness" project designed to streamline corporate filings
to make them more useful to investors. That project has been
cheered by groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, but panned
by progressives such as Massachusetts Democratic Senator
Elizabeth Warren, who fear it will result in less disclosure to
investors.
Higgins is now the sixth top SEC official to announce he is
departing since Trump won the election.
In November, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said she plans to leave
at the end of the Obama administration in January.
Others who have said they plan to depart include Trading and
Markets Division Director Stephen Luparello, Chief Economist
Mark Flannery, Chief Litigation Counsel Matthew Solomon and
Chief Accountant James Schnurr, who is still recovering from a
serious bicycle accident in April.
SEC Enforcement Director Andrew Ceresney, who has worked
alongside White for years in both private practice and at the
U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, declined to say when he
plans to depart when asked by Reuters on the sidelines of a
conference on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by David Gregorio)