NEW YORK, March 23 A proposal by U.S. securities regulators to tamp down investors' risks could have the opposite effect on bond funds by forcing them to trim their use of exotic financial instruments, an industry advocate said Wednesday.

At least $600 billion in funds would not be compliant with a requirement proposed last year by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission capping those funds' exposure to derivatives, according to David Blass, general counsel at the Investment Company Institute (ICI), a fund trade group.

Four-fifths of those affected products are taxable-bond funds, he said.

He said the funds would have to liquidate, move into a differently regulated product structure or "radically transform their strategy" to comply with the proposal.

"None of those seem to be good outcomes for investors in those funds," Blass told Reuters.

Under the proposal, mutual, exchange-traded and other funds would have to comply with a limitation on either exposure to or risk from derivatives.

The fund could agree to top off the value of its exposure to 150 percent of its net assets, according to the SEC.

Alternatively, it could have exposure of up to 300 percent of net assets if it passes a test on whether its derivatives transactions reduce its market risk.

That would not apply to many bond funds who use derivatives to increase their exposure to the market, Blass said. The financial tools used by fund managers include derivative contracts like swaps, which transfer risk between the fund and other financial institutions.

For instance, a bond-fund manager might use contracts with third parties to swap out interest-rate or corporate-default risk from its portfolio, or it might use those contracts to amplify its exposure to those risks in hope of profit.

The SEC, which is collecting public comment on the proposal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEC Chair Mary Jo White said in December that funds' use of the instruments can cause "substantial and rapid losses" or force managers to sell holdings during tough markets.

The proposed rule would also require funds to segregate assets to cover their liabilities and set aside an amount for future losses on derivatives. Funds would need to use cash and cash equivalents for covering derivatives transactions.

Blass said ICI generally supported those other elements of the proposal but wants the SEC to expand the list of assets that could be set aside to cover derivatives exposure to include stocks and other financial instruments. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)