WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. securities regulators
were poised on Wednesday to adopt rules to create a new regime
for overseeing firms tasked with storing trillions of dollars
worth of swap trading data, a crucial effort to help police the
marketplace.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's rules for so-called
swap data repositories come more than four years after they were
first required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
They will apply to companies such as the Depository Trust &
Clearing Corp, a major player in the business of warehousing
swap trading data.
"These rulemakings signify another step forward in putting
together a regulatory infrastructure to promote transparency in
the opaque derivatives market," SEC Democratic Commissioner Luis
Aguilar said in prepared remarks.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform required the SEC and
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to jointly regulate the
$692 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market.
The law is an attempt to shine more light on the market by
requiring real-time price reporting and reduce risks by routing
many swaps through clearinghouses, which stand in between
parties to guarantee trades.
The CFTC, which regulates the lion's share of the market,
long ago adopted rules laying out the regime for swap data
repositories.
But the SEC has taken a different approach, opting instead
to work out the details on how swap rules would apply across
borders before completing other new regulations.
The SEC on Wednesday planned to adopt a package of 21 rules
requiring data warehouses to register, establish governance
standards and designate a chief compliance officer.
The package of rules would also require the reporting of
data, including the public dissemination of aggregated volume
and pricing figures.
Besides adopting the slew of new rules, the SEC will
separately propose regulations for reporting requirements for
trading platforms and clearing agencies.
Despite the SEC's relatively small role in policing the
derivatives markets, Wednesday's rules were not without
controversy.
Democratic and Republican SEC commissioners clashed over a
measure in the final rules that would hold employees of swap
data repositories liable for lying to the chief compliance
officer.
Republican SEC Commissioner Michael Piwowar lambasted the
measure in prepared remarks, saying it "creates heightened
liability and uncertainty."
