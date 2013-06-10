EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WASHINGTON, June 10 A Detroit-based investment adviser agreed to give back $3.1 million that U.S. regulators allege he stole from a pension fund for the city's police and firefighters, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.
Chauncey C. Mayfield, who is the head of MayfieldGentry Realty Advisors, took the money so he could buy two strip malls in California, the SEC said. He and his firm agreed to settle the SEC's civil charges without admitting or denying them.
He pleaded guilty in February in a parallel criminal case to conspiring with former Detroit Treasurer Jeffrey Beasley to pay him bribes in exchange for more business from the pension fund and is awaiting sentencing.
The SEC also charged four other officials from Mayfield's firm with allegedly covering up the theft.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.