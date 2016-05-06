WASHINGTON May 6 The United States is behind
the technology curve when it comes to publicly traded companies'
financial disclosures and lagging in how it gets relevant
information to investors, a top securities regulator said on
Friday.
In prepared remarks to a conference in Denver, Kara Stein, a
Democrat member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, spoke
to the heartburn many U.S. regulators are experiencing as
digital tools evolve at a whiplash pace.
"It's time to usher in a new disclosure paradigm for the
future - one that will benefit both investors and companies for
the decades to come," said Stein in calling for the creation of
a digital disclosure task force made up of investors, analysts,
academics, companies, and technology experts.
The SEC, the main regulator of all publicly traded stock and
securities, has been plugging away at bringing its website for
disclosures known as EDGAR up to date and it has launched an
initiative to improve both the form and substance of various
disclosures.
But Stein said that initiative, which asks hundreds of
questions about needed improvements in a special public posting,
"falls short."
"There are important questions that were not asked," she
said, naming corporate governance as one area ignored.
"It's important to note that studies indicate investors are
looking for better, not less, disclosure," she also said. "This
is not a question of 'overload,' it is a question of quality. If
companies want investors' money, they need to be nimble and
responsive."
She added that the methods of delivering information to
investors may need to change too, noting that reading a lengthy
disclosure on the small screen of a mobile phone could be
difficult.
"Companies could provide this information once, and then not
have to repeat it over and over again across numerous filings.
The beauty of this approach is that it completely separates how
the company submits the data - the reporting format - from how
investors access the data - the viewing and processing format,"
she said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrea Ricci)