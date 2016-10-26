BOSTON Oct 26 U.S. securities regulators on
Wednesday will consider allowing investors to pick directors
from a single ballot, in what would be the latest move to open
up the governance process of large corporations.
The rule changes to be considered by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission could also empower activist investors
looking to add directors to corporate boards, depending on the
recommendations of the agency's staff.
Reformers want to allow corporations to use a so-called
"universal proxy card" in contested director elections, which
would allow shareholders to pick candidates from a single form
rather than from multiple ones.
Some executives worry the changes could make their boards
vulnerable to disruptive activist campaigns, said Blair
Petrillo, an attorney at the law firm of Reed Smith LLP whose
clients include corporations and underwriting firms.
But Petrillo said some changes will probably be adopted
eventually. "There has been enough momentum that some form of
universal proxy ballot is likely," she said.
The SEC also on Wednesday will consider rules related to
"disclosure about voting options and voting standards" on board
elections, according to a notice, which could prod companies to
give more details about their voting results.
Just how much influence to give shareholders over corporate
boards has been a hot topic since the financial crisis, amid
calls for directors to take a more aggressive role.
The SEC has already made it easier for groups of small
shareholders to run their own candidate for corporate boards,
known as "proxy access." (reut.rs/2eDDzgO)
A proponent of a universal ballot has been the Council of
Institutional Investors, whose members include large pension
funds and endowments.
In a letter to the SEC last year the group argued that a
universal ballot would help both companies and shareholders
because each nominee would stand on their own merit rather than
be part of a slate put forward by the corporate or a challenging
activist firm.
Board candidates, the council wrote, would not be able to
"hide in the collective."
Meanwhile an opponent has been the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
In its own letter to the SEC last year the business lobbying
group argued a universal proxy rule would facilitate proxy
fights by individual shareholders who might be looking to
advance their own agendas rather than the good of the company.
"Promoting proxy contests should not be a goal of the SEC,"
the Chamber wrote.
