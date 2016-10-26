BRIEF-Rosgosstrakh recommends no 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qOS0EV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON Oct 26 The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday outlined rule proposals to allow so-called 'universal' proxy cards for investors to use in contested corporate elections.
The rules would require shareholders to receive a card that lists both management and dissident nominees to a company's board, allowing investors to vote for the combination of nominees of their choice, according to an agency fact sheet.
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration and U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Monday told a federal court they have not yet decided on how to proceed in a major case that could end cost-sharing subsidies paid to insurers that are vital to the functioning of the Obamacare healthcare law.