(Adds White comment, vote tally)
BOSTON Oct 26 The top U.S. securities regulator
on Wednesday outlined rule proposals to allow so-called
'universal' proxy cards for investors to use in contested
corporate elections.
The rules would require shareholders to receive a card that
lists both management and dissident nominees to a company's
board, allowing investors to vote for the combination of
nominees of their choice, according to an agency fact sheet.
The proposals "would strike the appropriate balance," said
Mary Jo White, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, speaking at a meeting in Washington, which was
webcast.
The commission backed the proposed rules by a vote of 2 to
1, with commissioner Michael Piwowar opposed.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by W Simon)