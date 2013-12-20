By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 20 U.S. regulators said Friday
they plan to update the rules that dictate what public companies
must disclose to investors, in an effort to simplify filings and
lower compliance costs for small companies.
"I have directed the staff to develop specific
recommendations for updating the rules that dictate what a
company must disclose in its filings," SEC Chair Mary Jo White
said in a statement.
"We will seek input from companies about how we can make
our disclosure rules work better for them and will solicit the
views of investors about what type of information they want and
how it can be best presented."
White announced her plans at the same time that SEC staff on
Friday released a 106-page study that reviewed "Regulation S-K"
which are the rules that set forth disclosure requirements other
than financial statements for companies.
That study was required by the Jumpstart Our Business
Startups (JOBS) Act, a 2012 law that relaxes securities
regulations to help small businesses raise capital and go
public.
One major provision of the law, for example, creates a new
category of public company known as an "emerging growth
company."
If a company meets the criteria to be an emerging growth
company, it can file draft initial public offering documents
with the SEC and faces less stringent disclosure requirements.
The new study released Friday presents two possible avenues
for the SEC to explore: a broad comprehensive review of
disclosures or a more targeted review looking topic by topic.
If the SEC opts for the broader review, however, the staff
said it would "likely be a longer-term project involving
significant staff resources."
The SEC said that in proceeding with a review, staff should
be mindful about how new changes to disclosure rules would apply
to large companies, as opposed to small companies and emerging
growth companies.
Among some of the areas the study said should be reviewed
include whether risk-related disclosures such as legal
proceedings should all be consolidated into a single
requirement.
Other possible changes could be made to the current
requirements for companies to provide a description of their
properties, the SEC said.
"Information about principal properties, mines and plants
was relevant when all businesses needed a physical presence, but
is no longer as relevant for businesses that do not require
physical locations to operate," the study said.
The study also points to possible updates on corporate
governance disclosures to ensure they are "material to
investors" and executive compensation, an area that the SEC said
many experts often complain is too "lengthy" and "technical."
A copy of the new study can be found here: