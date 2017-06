JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan 18 (Reuters) - State-controlled Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) reported a wider fourth quarter loss on Wednesday, citing higher energy costs, and missing analyst forecasts.

SEC made a net loss of 514 million riyals ($137 million) for the period ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 324 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Two analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a net loss of 155.3 million riyals and 432.72 million riyals. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Amran Abocar)