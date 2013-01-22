By Aruna Viswanatha and Daniel Bases
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Jan 22 Credit rating firm
Egan-Jones and its president Sean Egan agreed to be barred for
18 months from giving officially recognized ratings on
asset-backed or government securities to resolve charges they
lied on registration forms, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the firm
and Egan misrepresented its operations, were sloppy in
compliance, violated conflict-of-interest provisions and were
ordered to pay a fine of $30,000.
"Accuracy and transparency in the registration process are
essential to the Commission's oversight of credit rating
agencies," SEC enforcement director Robert Khuzami said in a
statement.
Specifically, Egan-Jones said in a 2008 application to gain
additional certification as a Nationally Recognized Statistical
Rating Organization (NRSRO) for asset-backed and government
securities, that it had been rating these types of issuers since
1995. Sean Egan signed off on the application knowing, or should
have known, there were false statements, the SEC said.
The SEC found that no such ratings were ever issued, as
required, "on the internet or through another readily accessible
means" before the 2008 filing. It also found that the firm and
Egan continued to make material misrepresentations about its
experience in subsequent annual certifications.
Eagan-Jones neither admitted nor denied the SEC's findings.
In a statement e-mailed to Reuters, the firm said it was
pleased the matter was settled on "mutually agreeable terms."
"Egan Jones remains an NRSRO for all of its corporate,
bank/finance, and insurance ratings and will re-apply for NRSRO
designation in relatively short order," the firm said.
It can reapply for NRSRO certification for asset-backed and
government securities ratings after the 18-month ban expires.
Egan-Jones' business is primarily to issue ratings on about
1,200 investment and high-grade corporate debt issuers.
The SEC charged Egan and the firm last year, saying the firm
claimed to have 200 outstanding ratings even though it had not
issued in the proper manner.
In April, Sean Egan disputed the SEC's charges in a
conference call with reporters where he would only entertain
questions submitted via email.
"We vehemently disagree for a whole host of reasons and will
contest these claims," Egan said at the time.
The firm can still issue and maintain its ratings on
asset-backed and government securities, but must prominently
disclose that the opinions on these specific assets are "not
issued or maintained by a registered NRSRO," the SEC said.
In order to resolve the charges, Sean Egan and his firm also
agreed to fix the issues and submit a report, signed under
penalty of perjury, detailing the steps taken.
Egan-Jones is among the smallest U.S.-recognized credit
rating firms in an industry dominated by Moody's Corp,
McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's Standard & Poor's and Fimalac SA's
Fitch.