(Adds attempt to reach SEC)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
plans this spring to release a report recommending steps it
believes U.S. securities regulators should follow when they
investigate public companies, it said on Tuesday.
Chamber officials said the report was inspired by some
member companies who are uncertain about how to navigate the
investigative process.
The report comes at a time when enforcement has risen to
become a major priority at the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White, a former federal prosecutor, has
sought to toughen the program, but some of the new enforcement
policy initiatives she has pushed have upset defense lawyers.
The Chamber announced the report on a press call about its
2015 regulatory agenda, just two days before Andrew Ceresney,
the SEC's top enforcement chief, is slated to testify before a
congressional panel about the agency's enforcement program.
Since joining the agency in 2013, White and Ceresney have
required some defendants to admit to wrongdoing, rather than
letting them settle without admitting or denying the charges.
The division has also stepped up its use of in-house trials,
instead of filing the same charges in a federal court.
The Dodd-Frank law gave the SEC the power to seek penalties
against a wider array of defendants through its in-house
administrative trials.
Defense lawyers say such trials put their clients at a
disadvantage. There is no jury, the trials are expedited and
there is typically very limited discovery.
David Hirschmann, president of the Chamber's Center for
Capital Markets Competitiveness, did not say whether the report
will delve into the use of in-house trials.
However, he said, the report was inspired by feedback from
non-financial public companies that said they were having a
tough time navigating the SEC's investigative process.
"When the SEC began to investigate them, one of the things
that surprised them was that there was no rule book for them on
how to handle it," Hirschmann said. "They didn't know whether
they were supposed to immediately disclose that to their
shareholders."
One company, for example, had to wait 18 months to update
its board after it responded to an SEC inquiry.
To date, Chamber officials said they had interviewed roughly
300 people to get input for the report's recommendations,
including more than 100 who have worked on SEC enforcement
matters.
This will be the Chamber's third report since 2009 that lays
out various proposed changes to SEC procedures.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)