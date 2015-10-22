UPDATE 1-CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
Oct 22 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission meted out $4.2 billion in sanctions against wrongdoers who were subject to enforcement actions during its 2015 fiscal year, the agency said on Thursday.
The agency, in an annual synopsis of its enforcement efforts, also said that it had filed 807 cases during the period, which ended on September 30.
While the number of cases was higher than the 755 the SEC filed during its 2014 fiscal year, sanctions were roughly even with the $4.16 billion the SEC imposed during the same period last year. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 11 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley, criticised for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower, took another knock on Thursday when the bank confirmed he had been deceived by emails purportedly from the lender's Chairman John McFarlane.