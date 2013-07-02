(Corrects headline to make clear accounting fraud and microcap
issues are separate)
WASHINGTON, July 2 U.S. securities regulators on
Tuesday laid out three new enforcement initiatives aimed at
improving how the agency detects and investigates accounting
fraud and abusive trading in microcap stocks.
The changes are the latest in a broader shakeup of the
Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division since
April, when former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White took over
the helm of the agency.
The enforcement division's co-directors said they plan to
launch a financial reporting and audit task force, a microcap
fraud task force and a new Center for Risk and Quantitative
Analytics that will ferret out risks and threats to investors.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)