(Adds details, background throughout)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 2 U.S. securities regulators on
Tuesday laid out new enforcement initiatives to improve
detection and investigation of accounting fraud and fraudulent
behavior involving microcap stock trading.
George Canellos and Andrew Ceresney, co-directors of the
Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division, said
they were launching a financial reporting and audit task force,
a microcap fraud task force and a Center for Risk and
Quantitative Analytics to ferret out risks and threats to
investors.
The new efforts are the latest in a broader revamp of the
SEC's enforcement division since April, when former federal
prosecutor Mary Jo White took the helm of the agency.
White wants to return the SEC's focus to accounting and
financial reporting fraud, an area that was hot in the days of
Enron and Worldcom but had taken a backseat in recent years to
areas such as insider-trading.
The changes to the enforcement division have involved new
hires, major adjustments to the agency's settlement policy, and
structural changes designed to better deploy the SEC's
accountants and improve its chances of winning trials.
The accounting task force will be headed by David Woodcock,
an attorney and certified public accountant who heads the SEC's
Forth Worth, Texas, office. It will explore areas that are
susceptible to fraud, including financial restatements and
revisions.
The Center for Risk and Quantitative Analytics, to be headed
by Lori Walsh, will assist the effort using technology and
data-mining tools to detect problems in the market, the SEC
said.
The third target area - abuses in microcap companies - has
already been a focal point for the SEC, which launched a
microcap working group in 2010. This group brought together
enforcement lawyers and examiners interested in detecting and
preventing pump and dump-type schemes.
Canellos and Ceresney said this new task force will not
replace the working group, but will differ because it will
consist of staff who only investigate microcap cases.
It will be led by Elisha Frank, assistant regional director
in the Miami regional office, and Michael Paley, assistant
regional director in the New York regional office.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Karey Van Hall, Gerald
E. McCormick and David Gregorio)