WASHINGTON May 2 A pair of mutual funds and
their trustees have settled civil charges alleging they had
provided misleading disclosures to investors, in a case that
stems from an ongoing crackdown by U.S. securities regulators
into fee arrangements in the fund industry.
Trustees of Northern Lights Fund Trust and the
Northern Lights Variable Trust misrepresented or omitted factors
before approving investment advisory contracts, the Securities
and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
The SEC's enforcement action is the product of an ongoing
broader look by the agency's asset management investigative
unit, which has been closely looking into the advisory contract
renewal process and fee arrangements in the fund industry.
The funds' administrator, Gemini Fund Services, and its
compliance firm, Northern Lights Compliance Services, neither
admitted nor denied the charges, but agreed to each pay a
$50,000 penalty.
The firms and the trustees also agreed to engage an
independent compliance consultant to address the violations the
SEC identified, the agency said.
"Determining the terms of the investment advisory contract,
especially compensation of the adviser, is one of the most
critical duties of a mutual fund board," George Canellos, who
co-leads the SEC's enforcement division.
"We cooperated fully with the SEC in this inquiry, and are
pleased that the matter has now been resolved," said James
Moyle, a lawyer for the firms and the trustees.