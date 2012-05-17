* Hearing held before House Financial Services Committee
* Judge Rakoff rejected Citigroup-SEC settlement
* Regulators said policy crucial to agency mission
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, May 17 U.S. lawmakers showed little
support on Thursday for tinkering with a regulatory policy of
settling cases without requiring defendants to admit to
misconduct.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff last year rejected a proposed
settlement between the Securities and Exchange Commission and
Citigroup Inc, and said he could not assess whether it was
fair because it did not require the bank to admit or deny
liability.
Since such neither-admit-nor-deny language is common for
most federal agencies, Rakoff's order set off a major debate in
the securities world over whether enforcers should more often
require defendants to admit to wrongdoing.
At a congressional hearing on Thursday officials from four
agencies -- the SEC, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
-- said requiring admissions of misconduct would hurt
regulators' ability to bring cases and would soak up limited
resources.
"If you look at the entire package of a settlement," Robert
Khuzami, director of enforcement for the SEC, said ticking off a
list that included a "substantial" penalty, a detailed
complaint, business reforms and individuals charges, "all told
it really has a powerful deterrent message."
Republican lawmakers on the House Financial Services
committee agreed.
"A policy that has judges micro-managing federal agencies in
their exercise of enforcement authority and requires the
government to engage in lengthy and expensive trials in every
instance would not serve the best interests of taxpayers or
investors," Spencer Bachus, who chairs the committee, said in
opening remarks.
Some Democrats questioned whether such a policy should be
used so often.
"I know the SEC has a strong interest in settling cases, but
the commission also has a broader responsibility to enforce the
rule of law, settlements should never be viewed as just another
cost of doing business," said Maxine Waters, a Democrat from
California.
But most committee members questioned the benefit of forcing
regulators to require admissions of guilt.
An appeals court has indicated it will likely reverse
Rakoff's ruling, but the opinion did prompt the SEC to tweak its
policy to require admissions when defendants have already done
so in parallel criminal proceedings.