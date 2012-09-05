WASHINGTON, Sept 5 U.S. securities regulators
charged radio host Ray Lucia on Wednesday over investment
seminars they said included misleading information.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the host of
the nationally syndicated "The Ray Lucia Show" inaccurately
promoted a wealth management strategy as tested on historical
data.
Lucia promoted his strategy, "Buckets of Money," as having
been back-tested on historical data, according to the SEC, but
performed "scant, if any, actual backtesting."
A lawyer for Lucia, Michael Perlis, said he thought the SEC
allegations were "totally without foundation or merit" and said
Lucia plans to fight the case.
The investment strategy involved separating investments into
different "buckets" and is directed at retirees as providing
them with income while protecting savings.
The SEC said it is seeking financial penalties and other
remedial action through the case.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha. Editing by Andre Grenon)