WASHINGTON Oct 14 A top U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission official said on Tuesday the agency's the
"broken windows" enforcement strategy, of pursuing violations
big or small, hinders its ability to set priorities and maintain
robust, healthy markets.
In a speech at the annual Securities Enforcement Forum, SEC
Republican Commissioner Mike Piwowar took aim at SEC Chair Mary
Jo White's approach, based on the theory used by former New York
City Mayor Rudy Giuliani that fixing broken windows and minor
violations helps to deter serious crimes.
"A broken windows approach to enforcement may not achieve
the desired result," said Piwowar. "If every rule is a priority,
then no rule is a priority."
White, an independent appointed by President Barack Obama,
unveiled her plans to apply the "broken windows" theory to the
SEC's enforcement program in a speech at the same conference
last year.
In that speech, she said it was important to go after the
more minor violations, because small ones "can feed bigger
ones."
But Piwowar said this idea was flawed because the "ultimate"
goal of regulation is to achieve resilient markets, not
regulatory compliance.
"If you create an environment in which regulatory compliance
is the most important objective for market participants, then we
will have lost sight of the underlying purpose for having
regulation in the first place," Piwowar said.
He described the SEC's mission as protecting investors;
maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient trading markets; and
facilitating capital formation.
Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's enforcement director, later
defended the "broken windows" approach on a panel at the same
conference.
"It is not about turning every violation into an enforcement
action," he said.
"What it is about is targeting ... rules (where) we have
seen a pattern of a lack of compliance and bringing a number of
cases to send a strong message."
He also cited several examples of recent enforcement sweeps
that he said have been successful. One involved a wave of cases
brought against firms for short sale violations. The other
involved a slew of cases against corporate insiders for failing
to file accurate and timely reports about transactions and
holdings.
Both of these types of violations are considered to be more
minor compared with others, as they do not require intent and
firms or individuals can be charged even if they inadvertently
violated the rules.
In each of these cases, Ceresney said compliance has since
increased "tremendously."
