* "Limit up-limit down" to replace single-stock circuit
breakers
* Threshold for triggering market-wide trading halt lowered
* Plan to be put in place by exchanges, FINRA, by Feb. 4
By John McCrank
June 1 U.S. securities regulators have approved
a one-year pilot for a plan designed to protect equity markets
from volatile price swings in the wake of the May 6, 2010 "flash
crash."
The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that a
"limit up-limit down" initiative, which prevents trades in
U.S.-listed stocks outside of a specified range based on recent
prices, will replace existing single-stock circuit breakers.
The existing circuit breakers halt trading in hundreds of
stocks and exchange-traded funds when their price moves 10
percent or more during a rolling five-minute period.
The plan also updates existing market-wide circuit breakers
that, when triggered, halt trading in all exchange-listed
securities on U.S. markets.
The SEC has been working closely with the exchanges and the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to come up with
market structural fixes to prevent a repeat of the May 6 flash
crash, which temporarily wiped out about $1 trillion in paper
value in the stock market.
"The initiatives we approved are the product of a
significant effort to devise a sophisticated, yet workable and
effective way to protect our markets from excessive volatility,"
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said in a statement.
"In today's complex electronic markets, we need an automated
and appropriately calibrated way to pause or limit trading if
prices move too far too fast."
The existing market-wide circuit breakers were adopted in
October 1988 and have been triggered only once, in 1997. The
changes lower the percentage-decline threshold for triggering a
market-wide trading halt and shorten the amount of time that
trading is halted.
The changes are to be in place by February 4.
The SEC said that it approved the proposals for a one-year
pilot period, during which time U.S. exchanges, FINRA, and the
SEC will assess their effectiveness.