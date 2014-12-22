BRIEF-Shanghai SMI Holding's Q1 net profit down 15.8 pct y/y
April 28 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit down 15.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oPPFaj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Dec 22 Money manager F-Squared Investments Inc has agreed to pay $35 million to resolve U.S. regulatory charges that it defrauded investors with false performance claims about its flagship product.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it also separately charged Howard Present, F-Squared's co-founder and former chief executive, with making false and misleading statements to investors.
Massachusetts-based F-Squared, the largest marketer of index products using exchange-traded funds, agreed to admit wrongdoing as part of its settlement, the SEC said. (Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT, April 28 The European Central Bank has raised by 10 percent the annual fee it levies on euro zone lenders for supervising them, so that it can hire more staff and pay for a review of the models that large banks use to gauge risk, it said on Friday.