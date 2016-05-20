WASHINGTON May 20 The top U.S. securities
regulator is taking aim at exchange-traded funds, with the
agency's chair on Friday saying that recent events have called
for giving the popular funds "enhanced attention."
The statements by Mary Jo White, chair of the Securities and
Exchange Commission, were the frankest warning yet that the
agency could tighten regulation of the funds.
The funds, which typically track a stock or bond index and
are traded like stocks, have more than quadrupled in number over
the last decade. They now have a total of $2 trillion in net
assets, according to the Investment Company Institute, a trade
group.
In January, the SEC said it would examine the funds for
compliance with securities laws.
In addition, the SEC's staff has analyzed the 2010 "Flash
Crash" and the wild market swings of Aug. 24, 2015, with an eye
toward disparities between prices for index ETFs and equities,
White said.
"Despite the popularity and broad success of these funds,
their history is not without some turbulence," White said at an
asset manager meeting hosted by the ICI.
"Further regulatory steps beyond additional disclosures may
be needed," she added.
In February, Commissioner Kara Stein, a Democrat, called for
heightened scrutiny.
The commission's staff has also analyzed the roles of market
makers in operating and trading ETFs, the interconnectedness of
the funds' prices and portfolio holdings, sales practices and
investors' understanding of the funds, White said.
The industry has felt pressure since the commission proposed
a rule in December to clamp down on how investment funds use
derivatives, with some exchange-traded funds saying they would
have to close or change their investment strategies if the rule
is approved.
White, though, said the rule was intended to "provide an
updated and more comprehensive approach to regulating funds' use
of derivatives in light of the significant growth in the volume
and complexity of derivatives over the past two decades and the
increased use of derivatives by certain funds."
Most of the criticism of the proposal has revolved around
portfolio limitation, she said. A fund would have to comply with
a portfolio limitation on either exposure to or risk from
derivatives under the proposal.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)