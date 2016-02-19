WASHINGTON, D.C. Feb 19 Exchange-traded funds
present risks that investors may not always understand or
anticipate, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
should take a deep look at how best to regulate them, said
Commissioner Kara Stein on Friday.
"These products are not traditional equity securities," she
said at a meeting of lawyers in Washington.
"They do not always behave in the same manner as equity
securities. The attempt to fit such non-equity products into the
rules designed for traditional equity securities has left
potential gaps in investor protection and also raised questions
about market integrity."
Stein laid out a long list of questions and areas of concern
for ETFs, funds that trade like stocks on exchanges and
frequently track an index.
Interest in ETFs has exploded in recent years, especially in
the United States, and Stein said the $2 trillion that U.S.
funds had under management in 2014 represented 73 percent of the
global assets of the funds that year.
She said that on Aug. 24 when the U.S. stock market was
whipsawed by trading shocks, "many ETFs behaved in an
unpredictable and volatile manner."
"As a class, ETFs experienced greater increases in volume
and more severe volatility than corporate stocks," she said.
Stein urged a "holistic look" at the funds, their
transparency and how they interact with capital markets, and a
review of the roles of authorized participants and market
makers.
The SEC and other organizations should "look at how these
products are being marketed and by whom. We should assess
whether certain products are even suitable for buy-and-hold
investors," she said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)