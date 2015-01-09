By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission economists have begun scrutinizing riskier types of
exchange-traded funds as part of an effort to determine whether
they may inflame already rocky market conditions.
SEC Chief Economist Mark Flannery said he and colleagues had
started working on a white paper about the extent to which ETFs
"exacerbate financial volatility."
"What we are going to try to do is take apart the various
possibilities," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event
held Friday at the Brookings Institution.
Flannery's comments came after he spoke on a panel with
other regulators about asset managers and whether certain
activities or products may pose systemic risks to the
marketplace.
The U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, a group of
regulators created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law to
monitor emerging threats to the markets, has been especially
focused on the issue.
The FSOC, which is led by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and
counts SEC Chair Mary Jo White among its members, is soliciting
comments from the industry about potential risks, but has not
yet decided what, if any, action should be taken. [ID:
nL1N0U21NW]
Asset managers have fiercely lobbied against the FSOC amid
fears it might try to designate certain large industry members
as systemic - a tag that imposes tougher capital and oversight
by the Federal Reserve.
The industry has urged the FSOC to let the SEC, the primary
regulator for the sector, take the reins and adopt its own
policies to address systemic risks.
Last month, White announced the SEC was drafting reforms to
improve how the market watchdog monitors risk in asset managers,
including efforts to collect more data, mandate better risk
controls for mutual funds and ETFs, and require firms come up
with a plan to unwind if they are in trouble. [ID: nL1N0TV19B]
Flannery said he is devoting 10 staffers to working on the
white paper, which will cover primarily leveraged and synthetic
ETFs.
Leveraged ETFs use derivatives and debt to amplify daily
index returns, while synthetic ETFs mimic other similar products
using different underlying structures, such as swaps.
Such ETFs have been debated hotly for the past few years, at
the SEC and beyond.
In May, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink criticized
leveraged ETFs, saying their various structural flaws could
"blow up" the entire sector. [ID: nL1N0OE1GB]
Flannery said he hopes to have a rough draft written in a
few months.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Christian Plumb)