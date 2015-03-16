WASHINGTON, March 16 Concerns that riskier exchange-traded funds may contribute to increased volatility in financial markets because of the way they rebalance their portfolios are overblown, a top U.S. securities regulator said on Monday.

"There is a false narrative about leveraged and inverse ETFs being spread by the prudential regulators," Mike Piwowar, a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference held by the Investment Company Institute.

"It is the unsubstantiated assertion that these products contribute to increased volatility in the financial markets because they must rebalance their portfolios in the same direction as the contemporaneous return on the underlying assets in order to maintain a constant leverage ratio," he said.

Regulators in both the United States and around the globe have ramped up scrutiny on asset managers in general, including leveraged and inverse ETFs.

Leveraged ETFs use derivatives and debt to amplify daily index returns, while synthetic ETFs mimic other similar products using different underlying structures, such as swaps.

The Financial Stability Board, a regulatory body of the Group of 20, has raised concerns in the past about potential risks arising from ETFs relating to market liquidity and securities lending activities.

The U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, which has the power to designate large financial firms for additional oversight, is in the process of reviewing activities by asset managers to determine if they may pose risks.

Earlier this year, the SEC's chief economist, Mark Flannery, told reporters that his staff was working on a new white paper to study whether exchange-traded funds do in fact "exacerbate financial volatility."

Piwowar, a Republican member of the SEC who is also an economist, said Monday that the Federal Reserve's own economists have recently found the claims about ETFs and volatility to be "likely exaggerated" and "overblown" in a new paper.

But Piwowar did say that some areas of the regulatory regime for asset managers, mutual funds in particular, are warranted.

For instance, he said the SEC might wish to revisit stale rules that govern in-kind redemptions, which allow mutual funds during times of stress to meet redemption requests by investors with a basket the fund's underlying securities in lieu of cash.

Currently, he said, there may be too many restrictions on when mutual funds can use this safety valve, which funds see as a helpful tool to avoid a forced sale of securities.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)