WASHINGTON, March 16 Concerns that riskier
exchange-traded funds may contribute to increased volatility in
financial markets because of the way they rebalance their
portfolios are overblown, a top U.S. securities regulator said
on Monday.
"There is a false narrative about leveraged and inverse ETFs
being spread by the prudential regulators," Mike Piwowar, a
member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said in
remarks prepared for delivery at a conference held by the
Investment Company Institute.
"It is the unsubstantiated assertion that these products
contribute to increased volatility in the financial markets
because they must rebalance their portfolios in the same
direction as the contemporaneous return on the underlying assets
in order to maintain a constant leverage ratio," he said.
Regulators in both the United States and around the globe
have ramped up scrutiny on asset managers in general, including
leveraged and inverse ETFs.
Leveraged ETFs use derivatives and debt to amplify daily
index returns, while synthetic ETFs mimic other similar products
using different underlying structures, such as swaps.
The Financial Stability Board, a regulatory body of the
Group of 20, has raised concerns in the past about potential
risks arising from ETFs relating to market liquidity and
securities lending activities.
The U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, which has
the power to designate large financial firms for additional
oversight, is in the process of reviewing activities by asset
managers to determine if they may pose risks.
Earlier this year, the SEC's chief economist, Mark Flannery,
told reporters that his staff was working on a new white paper
to study whether exchange-traded funds do in fact "exacerbate
financial volatility."
Piwowar, a Republican member of the SEC who is also an
economist, said Monday that the Federal Reserve's own economists
have recently found the claims about ETFs and volatility to be
"likely exaggerated" and "overblown" in a new paper.
But Piwowar did say that some areas of the regulatory regime
for asset managers, mutual funds in particular, are warranted.
For instance, he said the SEC might wish to revisit stale
rules that govern in-kind redemptions, which allow mutual funds
during times of stress to meet redemption requests by investors
with a basket the fund's underlying securities in lieu of cash.
Currently, he said, there may be too many restrictions on
when mutual funds can use this safety valve, which funds see as
a helpful tool to avoid a forced sale of securities.
