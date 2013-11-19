By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 19 A U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission examiner was charged on Tuesday with making
false statements about his stock holdings that were prohibited
under SEC ethics rules, U.S. prosecutors said.
Steven Gilchrist, 48, a veteran staffer in the SEC's New
York office, was arrested on Tuesday morning, U.S. Attorney for
the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara and SEC
Inspector General Carl Hoecker said in a joint statement.
Gilchrist was charged with three counts of making false
statements and faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
He was later released on his own recognizance without bail
and ordered to surrender his travel documents.
An attorney for Gilchrist did not return an e-mail seeking
comment and could not be reached via phone. Gilchrist also could
not be reached for comment.
"As an SEC examiner, Steven Gilchrist had a duty to avoid
conflicts of interest that might compromise or even appear to
compromise his integrity," Bharara said. "He violated the SEC's
internal rules about stock ownership and repeatedly lied to the
SEC about his holdings."
SEC ethics rules prohibit employees from buying or holding
stocks in entities regulated by the SEC, such as banks or
brokerage firms.
They also require employees to get clearance from ethics
officials before buying stocks.
According to the criminal complaint, Gilchrist held stock in
Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley,
Ambac Financial Group and MBIA Inc.
Although the SEC's ethics office had told him he must divest
the holdings, the complaint alleges he transferred the shares
into a joint account he held with his mother.
He also used the joint account to buy shares of JP Morgan
, but never disclosed the purchase or sought clearance in
advance from the ethics office, according to the complaint.
Despite the fact he still held the stock in these companies,
U.S. prosecutors allege that Gilchrist indicated in ethics
filings with the SEC that he no longer held the prohibited
stock.
"We are very disappointed that an employee allegedly made
false statements to conceal prohibited holdings after being told
by our ethics office to divest," SEC spokesman John Nester said.
The Gilchrist investigation arose from a routine review by
the SEC's ethics office, which regularly checks staffers'
holdings to ensure compliance with the rules, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
During the course of the review, the SEC has uncovered
instances of other staffers who held prohibited stocks, but so
far none of those has involved any criminal wrongdoing, the
person added.
In some cases, employees were inadvertently holding the
prohibited stock of companies that were previously unregulated
by the SEC, such as insurance companies, that were later
acquired by an SEC-regulated business.
In one other case, an SEC staffer who had recently married
later became aware of being in violation of the ethics rules
because the new spouse had failed to disclose certain holdings.