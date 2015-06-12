(Adds background on the push by SEC Chair to bring more
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. securities regulators
are asking the public to weigh in on how new and novel
exchange-traded products should be listed, marketed and traded,
as part of an effort to potentially write new rules for the
sector.
The Securities and Exchange Commission cited an
ever-increasing number of requests by funds to launch new kinds
of complex products and investment strategies.
"Exchange-traded products have become an increasingly
important investment vehicle to market participants ranging from
individuals to large institutional investors," said SEC Chair
Mary Jo White in a statement.
Late last year, White laid out a plan to enact a series of
new rules for asset managers.
The sector has come under increased scrutiny by U.S.
regulators in recent years, as part of an effort to try and
identify whether certain products or activities could pose
systemic risk.
In the speech, White did not specifically propose rules for
exchange-traded products, but noted that the industry has grown
significantly.
Exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded funds or
exchange-traded notes, are rapidly becoming more and more
popular among retail investors.
Like mutual funds, ETFs are an investment vehicle that own
an array of stocks or bonds, while ETNS are a form of debt
linked to the performance of an index.
But unlike mutual funds, ETFS sponsored by firms such as
BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street Global Advisors
offer shares that can be bought and sold in real time on
public exchanges.
Such unique characteristics of exchange-traded products like
ETFS do not conform to the outdated legal requirements.
As such, every time a new product is launched, fund sponsors
must first file with the SEC to request an exemption from the
rules.
"We welcome the SEC's initiatives in increasing transparency
and understanding of products and markets," a BlackRock
spokeswoman said.
Over the past few years, the SEC has been increasingly
scrutinizing complex ETFS, such as those that are highly
leveraged or inverse - products designed to amplify short-term
returns by using debt and derivatives.
At one point, the SEC had imposed a moratorium on new
applications for actively managed ETFS that used derivatives
until it could study the issue.
Among the SEC's concerns with the products center on their
use by mom-and-pop investors, and whether they understand the
risks involved.
