WASHINGTON Aug 8 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday accused Germany-based futures exchange Eurex with violating federal securities laws related to sales to U.S. investors, but said it decided not to formally charge Eurex's operator, Deutsche Boerse, with any wrongdoing.

In deciding not to formally charge Deutsche Boerse, the SEC said it was due in part to the exchange's "substantial and timely cooperation."

The SEC, which said Eurex failed to seek permission before selling U.S. investors contracts on a narrowly based security futures index, did issue a formal investigative report outlining its findings and warning other foreign exchanges not to make similar mistakes.