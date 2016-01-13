By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. securities regulators
launched a review of potential liquidity risks posed by
high-yield bond fund managers in the aftermath of the collapse
of Third Avenue's junk bond fund in December, according to a
document seen by Reuters and people familiar with the matter.
The Dec. 9 collapse of Third Avenue's Focused Credit Fund
marked the biggest mutual fund failure since the 2007-2009
financial crisis. It was sparked after heavy losses in the junk
bond sector left the fund unable to meet a wave of demands by
investors to withdraw their money.
The event has heightened regulators' concerns about how
mutual funds manage their liquidity risks and the impact that
such disruptions can have, both on fund shareholders and the
broader marketplace.
Within weeks of the Third Avenue event, examiners at the
Securities and Exchange Commission sent detailed requests to
mutual funds and exchange-traded funds seeking information about
how they price less liquid securities, and whether certain
parties have ever challenged those prices, according to a copy
of a letter sent by the SEC and viewed by Reuters.
The SEC specifically requested daily internal illiquidity
calculations from Aug. 31 through Dec. 15.
It also asked for a list of large fund shareholders, daily
inflow and outflow data and any disclosures concerning
"liquidity, quality of portfolio composition and/or redemption
activity for each fund."
In an unusual move, the SEC gave fund managers just 24 hours
to turn over a little more than half of the requested materials
from its December letters, according to people familiar with the
agency's request. The funds were then given one additional week
to submit the remaining documents.
"I think that SEC examiners are better now at reacting
quickly to these problem situations," said Norm Champ, who
previously oversaw the division at the SEC that regulates funds.
An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment on the exam into
high-yield bond funds. The sources familiar with the review
spoke to Reuters anonymously because SEC exams are not public.
According to a Reuters analysis, at least one-fifth of the
roughly $789 million of Third Avenue's Focused Credit Fund was
composed of illiquid assets, or securities that don't have a
market price because they trade infrequently.
When Third Avenue was unable to find buyers, it was forced
to suspend a flood of redemptions and liquidate the fund.
The collapse has raised fresh questions over whether there
are enough protections in place to buffer the marketplace in the
event a fund is forced to unwind, and whether tougher rules are
needed to protect investors from liquidity market risks.
The SEC has been trying to reduce such risks by proposing
new rules in September, which call for mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds to classify the liquidity of their
portfolios and periodically review liquidity risks, among other
things.
The agency also said earlier this week that its examiners
plan to more closely scrutinize mutual funds, ETFs and private
funds that are exposed to illiquid securities.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, Editing by Soyoung
Kim and Alistair Bell)