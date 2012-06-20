* Rule requires exchanges to implement new standards
* Calls for independent compensation committees, consultants
* Rule mandated by 2010 Dodd-Frank overhaul
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, June 20 Securities regulators said
on Tuesday they approved a new rule that requires stock
exchanges to force the companies that list on them to meet
certain compensation standards, which was mandated by the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial regulation overhaul.
Exchanges must require each member of the compensation
committee of a company's board to be independent, for example,
according to the rule from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The new rule also directs exchanges to have in place
requirements that address whether a committee can retain a
compensation adviser, how it assesses the independence of any
such advisers, and how its oversees those advisers.
The provision was meant to address potential conflicts of
interest of individuals who set compensation at public
companies.
A 2007 Congressional study found that nearly half of the 250
largest public companies received advice on executive pay from
consultants who also provided other services to the company,
according to a letter on the issue provided to the SEC.
That status could create incentives to increase pay above
what the market would warrant.
The new SEC rule lays out some broad themes the exchanges
must address, but leaves to the exchanges the task of filling in
the details of the policy.
The rule does not define exactly how to characterize an
"independent" director, but tells exchanges to consider the
source of compensation for the director, and whether that person
is affiliated with the company or a subsidiary.
Exchanges traditionally have extensive requirements for
their listed companies, including corporate governance rules.
"This rule will help to enhance the board's decision-making
process on executive compensation matters," SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro said in a statement announcing the approval.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; editing by Carol Bishopric)