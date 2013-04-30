NEW YORK, April 30 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday dismissed complaints filed by Google, Yahoo!
and other Internet companies that sought to reduce the
fees the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market charge
for market data, saying the Dodd-Frank bill stripped it of
jurisdiction in the case.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit dismissed petitions by the NetCoalition group of
Internet companies, including Google and Yahoo, and the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a lobby
for brokers.
The court had ruled in an earlier case that competition
should determine whether prices for stock quotations and share
prices are "fair and reasonable," but the court said Dodd-Frank
"ousts us of jurisdiction."