By Sarah N. Lynch
| April 30
April 30 Gerson Lehrman Group, the country's
largest expert network firm, has hired a U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission enforcement attorney to serve as its chief
compliance counsel, the company confirmed on Tuesday.
Gerson Lerhman's hiring of Michael King, an attorney from
the SEC's office in Fort Worth, Texas, comes as the regulator
and federal prosecutors scrutinize whether expert network firms
in general may help hedge funds engage in insider trading.
Hedge funds often tap expert network firms to help match
them up with industry consultants to assist them in formulating
trading strategies.
Gerson Lehrman Group has not been named as the target of any
enforcement cases.
"As the world's leading platform for expertise, we
understand how important it is for decision makers to tap expert
insights and also the need for a rigorous and robust compliance
framework," Laurence Herman, the general counsel at Gerson
Lehrman Group, said in a statement provided to Reuters.
"Michael's expertise and experience will be a valuable
addition to our growing team and we are very pleased to have him
join us."
In the government's insider-trading investigation, expert
network firms have played a central role with some consultants
for several firms being charged by federal authorities with
passing confidential corporate information on to hedge fund
traders.
Tom Sporkin, a former chief of the SEC's Office of Market
Intelligence who is now a partner with BuckleySandler, said it
makes sense for an expert network to hire an SEC enforcement
lawyer.
"These companies that want to run legitimate shops are very
concerned they will be wrapped up in one of these schemes. Some
of these funds can be aggressive," he said.
"Having an SEC enforcement attorney as your compliance
officer is a smart investment for an expert network in this time
of a government crackdown. It is nice to have that person out in
front if the SEC comes knocking."
Gerson Lehrman is the largest expert network firm, with 20
offices worldwide. It works with dozens of hedge fund clients,
as well as other Fortune 1000 companies.
Its second largest office is in Texas, where King is based.
Gerson Lehrman came under the spotlight a bit last year
after former SAC Capital portfolio manager Matthew Martoma was
indicted for insider-trading.
Federal authorities had alleged that a former Gerson Lehrman
consultant provided inside information to Martoma about a
clinical drug trial.
The former consultant, Sidney Gilman, was a doctor who was
involved in a clinical trial for an Alzheimer drug being
developed jointly by Elan Corp and Wyeth, which is now a unit of
Pfizer.
Gilman is a cooperating witness in the case against Martoma.
A person familiar with the firm's hiring decision said King
was not tapped as a response to any of the government's
insider-trading cases, but was brought on board because the firm
has continued to grow and has been adding more staffers in the
last few years.
King, who started his new job on Monday, previously worked
in the SEC's Texas office as an assistant regional director as
well as a lawyer in the enforcement division's unit that
specializes in bribery cases.
In a statement, King said he was excited about his new job
working for Gerson Lehrman.
"Primary research is critically important to investors,
corporations and non-profits," he said, adding: "And the
information that primary research yields is more effective and
safer when done on the grid rather than off."
He was among the lawyers who helped the SEC ultimately bring
a case against Texas financier Allen Stanford, who was
eventually convicted of running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi
scheme.
King was also involved in two high-profile probes into
allegations of misconduct at Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Chesapeake Energy Corp.
Wal-Mart is facing allegations that its top executives
covered up widespread bribery involving its Mexico operations,
while Chesapeake is under scrutiny for a controversial program
that granted former Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon a share in
each of the natural gas producer's wells.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, editing by G Crosse)