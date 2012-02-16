* Gates likes SEC's plan to require more disclosure
* Rule would make energy cos disclose payments to
governments
* Industry groups have opposed SEC plan; called for
exemptions
* Gates says exemptions defeat the whole purpose
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 Microsoft Corp Chairman
Bill Gates has thrown his support behind a controversial
proposal by U.S. securities regulators to make oil, natural gas
and mining companies disclose payments to governments.
In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission from
the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates said the SEC's
proposed new disclosure rules are critical to reducing the risks
of bribery and corruption, and promoting transparency for the
public.
The position taken by Gates, who is increasingly focused on
philanthropic work through the foundation, is at odds with
business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the
American Petroleum Institute.
"The commission has a mandate to implement final rules
reflecting the clear intent and reporting requirements
established by Congress," Gates said in a Feb. 9 letter.
"It would produce real benefits for the citizens of the
countries where the investments take place."
The SEC's resource extraction issuer proposal is one of
three sets of mining-related disclosure rules required by the
2010 Dodd-Frank law.
It would require the disclosure of details such as the types
and total amount of payments made for each project related to
the commercial development of oil, natural gas and minerals, the
type and total payment to each government and the currency used,
among other things.
A second rule, adopted in December, requires mining
companies to disclose information about health and safety
violations.
A third proposed rule would make companies disclose whether
they use tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten from the Democratic
Republic of the Congo..
The SEC has stalled in adopting both the resource extraction
and conflict mineral rules, however, after they met with strong
opposition from business and energy-focused trade groups.
The groups have argued that detailed disclosures could put
employees in harm's way or adversely impact competition, and
they are calling for certain exemptions from disclosing more
sensitive data.
Gates in his letter asked the SEC not to grant any
exemptions, saying they would "defeat the purpose of the law."
The letter from Gates to the SEC was first reported on
Wednesday by Main Justice, a news service that reports on legal
issues.
The SEC had not yet posted a copy of it, but a spokesman for
the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation confirmed it had sent the
letter to the agency.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Michael Urquhart)