WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday approved a rule requiring oil, gas and mining companies to disclose payments made to foreign governments, capping a process stalled in the courts for years.

The rule would require the companies to publicly state how much they pay governments in taxes, royalties and other types of fees for exploration, extraction and other activities.

Frustrated with delays, human rights group Oxfam in 2014 sued the SEC over the rule, which was mandated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Law passed four years earlier. In September a federal judge ordered the commission to fast-track it and the regulators released a draft in December. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)